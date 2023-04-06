Confidence was never an issue: Malaika Arora

Television personality Malaika Arora recalled that for the longest time in her career, she was thought of as a ‘sexy bombshell’. In a new interview, Malaika added that no one took her seriously. She also confessed that it bothered her how people thought about her. She added that she was ‘constantly dealing with internal strife’.

“When you are perceived as a sexy bombshell, no one takes you seriously. And this is what people thought about me for the longest time. It bothered me how people thought of me as just having a ‘great body’ and a ‘good face’. I wanted to break away from this image and I worked on myself to do so,” she said in an interview.

She added, “Confidence was never an issue. If there is one thing that I have in abundance, it’s confidence. Today, I feel I am calmer and wiser, something I certainly wasn’t when I was growing up. I remember I was constantly dealing with internal strife. Having said that, I am a born hustler and I will die a hustler.”

Malaika started her career in Bollywood films with the hit song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from ‘Dil Se’ (1998). She also featured in many other songs such as ‘Ekwari Tak Le’ from ‘Bichhoo’ (2000), ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ from ‘Dabangg’ (2010), ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’ from ‘Housefull 2’ and ‘Pandey Ji Seeti’ from ‘Dabangg 2’ (2012). She has also been part of several reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Got Talent’, ‘India’s Next Top Model’ and ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

Recently, Malaika made her digital debut with ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ as she gave fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the show ‘Moving in With Malaika’.

She also featured in a new song, titled ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ along, with singer Guru Randhawa. The song has been sung by him. He also penned the lyrics along with Royal Maan. The song is composed by Sanjoy, with video direction by Bosco Leslie Martis.