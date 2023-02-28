Commercial movies are not Yami Gautam's cup of tea

Yami Gautam, who was last seen in filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Lost’, recently said that despite having a soft corner for dance and music, she feels commercial movies aren’t her cup of tea. During an interview, she said she cannot be in a film unless it offers anything solid in terms of her role. She has been following the same path since her debut film, ‘Vicky Donor’.

Yami made her film debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in the 2012 film ‘Vicky Donor’. It came after the success of her ads and commercials, followed by her first TV show, ‘Chand Ke Paar Chalo’. After a successful debut, she starred in films like ‘Badlapur’, ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘Kaabil’ and many others.

During a recent conversation, she was asked if she believes in forging her own path, given her strong characters in the last few films, rather than giving away the box office dynamics.

“I figured that, especially since 2019, that while there will always be room and space for every kind of film, as you said, that damsel in distress, I don’t know if that’s going to work as a characterisation, but not for me. Even if I choose to do a very commercial film, it will have to have me doing something substantial in it. I can’t just be there merely as a presence anymore,” replied Gautam.

She added, “I always wanted to do this. That’s why I made my debut with a film like ‘Vicky Donor’. But people forget very soon. Now they feel like saying, ‘Now we feel you have arrived, now we see you doing all these roles’. I am like, ‘I did that right with my first film, also’. I was trying to do the same thing. But there’s always a better time for things. I don’t think for me I’ll work, although I love songs, I love to dance. I love to do that. For me, the commercial aspect of a film is that it should be commercial in the sense that people should enjoy it.”