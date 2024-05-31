Comic book movie world can be quite a ‘strange’ experience: Brie Larson

Brie Larson, known for portraying Captain Marvel, is always happy to ‘reach out’ to newcomers to the comic book movie world because it can be quite a ‘strange’ experience.

Asked about stories in which Larson reaches out to people cast as superheroes during the Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Drama Actress Roundtable’, Naomi Watts asked, “Wait, you’re a superhero mentor?”

Larson confirmed, “Always. I’m the first person to email everybody because it’s very specific and very strange. People are like, ‘I don’t know how to do this’. Yeah, no one does. Why would you? I’ll say, ‘Train because you’ll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on. I really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit’.”

“The first ‘Captain Marvel’, it was a 45-minute thing to get me in and out of that costume. I can’t stand it when people have to wait for me to go to the bathroom, so I’d have to time it out,” she added.

Larson said that it’s a lot of pressure, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.

“I think it’s a strange thing, especially when you’re a newcomer and you’re tasked with being the most powerful blah, blah, blah and you feel scared. It’s so hard to be the cool, confident one when you’re like, ‘Do I know what I’m supposed to be doing?’”