Comedy is an important genre for family audience: Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will next feature in comedy film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, said the genre is important for family audiences.

The actor was in the national capital on Tuesday for the promotion of the upcoming film, directed by Mudassar Aziz.

“Comedy is a genre which we all as audience like to go to theatres and watch a lot. It is an important genre for the family audience,” he told reporters here.

“If you can make the people laugh together, there is no better feeling. I have done action, drama, some comedies, even rom-coms. I am looking forward to doing more comedies after this film," he added.

Kapoor was also accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Harsh Gujral.

Comedian Gujral, who is making his acting debut with the film, said working in a movie is a dream-come-true moment for him.

“I am doing a film for the first time, it’s a dream. I have been doing stand-up comedy for the last eight years. Those years of stage presence and hard work, I think that will be noticeable on the screen,” he said.

Singh praised the comedian for his dedication and recalled an incident when he couldn’t do a hook step of a song.

“Harsh saw Arjun doing it during rehearsals and recorded it. He kept practising the entire night in his room. The next morning when the shoot began, he knew the dance," she said.

“Yesterday our families saw the film and the common favourite was Harsh,” added Pednekar.

“Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh through ‘Pooja Entertainment’, will be released in theatres on February 21.