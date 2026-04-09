Comedy interests me, but it has to be situational: Swastika

Swastika Mukherjee has just returned from Arunachal Pradesh, where she shot in Itanagar and Ziro for the Indo-American co-production ‘Chheledhora’. After being in discussions with director Shieladitya Moulik for quite some time, the project finally materialised. The actress was taken by the state’s serene and calming beauty and is already planning a return, perhaps during the Ziro Music Festival. This wasn’t her first visit to Arunachal, though. Back in 2006, she travelled to Tawang for the shoot of the popular song ‘Prithibi Bodle Geche’ from ‘Kranti’, starring Jeet. In ‘Chheledhora’, she also expressed her excitement about working with one of her recent favourite co-actors, Sahidur Rahaman.

Just three months into 2026, Swastika is already enjoying a strong year. Her performance in the ‘ZEE5’ Bengali web series ‘Kaalipotka’ has received praises galore. She has wrapped up her first Indo-American film, collaborated with Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy’s production house for Suman Ghosh’s ‘Familywala’ and is now gearing up for the release of ‘Bibi Payra’, directed by Arjunn Dutta. This marks her third collaboration with Arjunn after ‘Guldasta’ and ‘Shrimati’. In Bibi Payra, she shares screen space with Paoli Dam, Anirban Chakrabarti, Anindya Sengupta and Subrat Dutta. The film’s title track, featuring Swastika and Paoli, has already gained popularity. Interestingly, the song wasn’t originally part of the script; it was incorporated during filming. While the makers initially wanted to use an original Asha Bhosle track, complications led them to opt for a fresh rendition by Shilpa Rao instead. “I was thrilled to dance again after so many years,” Swastika said. “I had done a song in ‘Promoter Boudi’, but ‘Bibi Payra’ was all about bling.”

Speaking about her bond with Arjunn, she said, “We connect on many levels. He is a sensitive individual and we often talk beyond work. ‘Bibi Payra’ revolves around housewives living in LIG apartments, whose lives are shaped by constant compromises, be it in marriage or financial security. Arjunn has crafted it as a dark comedy and what I admire most is that his characters are never one-dimensional.” The film is also special for another reason. Swastika finally shares screen space with Anirban, famously known for playing Eken Babu. Calling him the ‘crush of her life’, she admitted that working with him had been a long-standing wish.

She also collaborated with Paoli after 11 years. Their last collaboration was Mainak Bhaumik’s ‘Family Album’ (2015), which explored same-sex relationships. “We’ve both evolved as actors and individuals. Life has shaped us and I believe that maturity reflects in our performances,” she said.

A fan of comedy, Swastika enjoys everything from classic black-and-white films to Bollywood no-brainers like ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Welcome’. “My father and I loved watching ‘Welcome’. It was his all-time favourite… watching it together felt like a family celebration,” she recalled.

Despite showcasing her impeccable comic timing in ‘Bhooter Bhabishyat’, directed by Anik Dutta, Swastika feels comedy remains underexplored in mainstream Bengali cinema. “I’ve had very few opportunities in this genre. I would love to do more, but they have to be situational comedies,” she concluded.