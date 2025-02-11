Comedy has always been a huge part of my life: Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dhoom Dhaam’, shared that enjoyed creating a less explored side of a ‘hero’ who is not an alpha yet has a strong personality.

“Comedy has always been a huge part of my life - on-screen and off-screen. What’s exciting about ‘Dhoom Dhoom’ is that it’s a fresh take on the genre, blending humour with high-stakes action in a way that keeps you on your toes,” Pratik said.

He added, “I enjoyed creating this less explored side of a ‘hero’ who is not an alpha in many ways and yet has a strong, loveable and unique personality. So, this film has been an adventure in more ways than one.”

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who plays Koyal, steps into a role that is starkly different from anything she has done before with the film. “Koyal is unpredictable, sharp and always 10 steps ahead of everyone else in the film. She thrives in chaos and that was such an exciting space for me to explore,” she said.

“I’ve previously portrayed empowered, resolute characters but Koyal brings in an element of mischief and mystery that makes her stand out and I can’t wait for the audience to see this side of me,” he added.

‘Dhoom Dhaam’ gives us an insight into the story of a newlywed couple, Koyal and Veer. Their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests and some seriously awkward situations.

Directed by Rishab Seth, the project has been produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of ‘B62 Studios’, along with Jyoti Deshpande of ‘Jio Studios’.

‘Dhoom Dhaam’ is scheduled to premiere on ‘Netflix’ on February 14.