Colman Domingo to play Michael Jackson's father in biopic 'Michael'

Los Angeles: Oscar nominee Colman Domingo will essay the role of Joe Jackson, the father of music icon Michael Jackson, in the upcoming biopic "Michael".

Michael Jackson's nephew, singer Jaafar Jackson, will be playing the late music star icon in the film, to be directed by filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. Child actor Juliano Krue Valdi will be tackling the singer during his early days, according to entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’.

Domingo, who received his maiden Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his performance in the film "Rustin", said he is excited to be part of the project.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation," the 54-year-old actor said.

Jaafar Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson, the brother of Michael Jackson and member of ‘The Jackson 5’, the music group composed of the Jackson family.

"Michael", which is currently in production, hails from producer Graham King, who earlier backed "Bohemian Rhapsody" that earned Rami Malek the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role.

Penned by John Logan of "Skyfall" fame, the film will explore all aspects of Michael Jackson's life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time. Regarded as the 'King of Pop', "Michael Jackson" had several hit tracks to his credit including "Beat It", "Thriller", "Black Or White", "Smooth Criminal" and "Billy Jean". He died in 2009 at the age of 50.