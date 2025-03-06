Clash of the titans in ‘Khakee’

For the first time, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet have come together for the much-awaited ‘Netflix’ series ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’.

To be released on March 20, 2025, this gritty cop drama is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray and also stars Ritwik Bhowmick, Saswata Chatterjee and Chitrangada Singh.

On Wednesday, the cast and crew were spotted in a jovial mood at the Esplanade tram depot. With Neeraj Pandey as the showrunner, the ‘Netflix’ series has been extensively shot in Kolkata and will start streaming on March 20.

Pic courtesy: Gautam Bose