‘Citadel’ star Stanley Tucci recently talked about working on the series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Tucci has starred in many global franchises, including ‘The Transformers’, ‘The Hunger Games’, Marvel’s ‘Captain America’ and many more.

“I think ‘Citadel’ is probably the largest-scale project I’ve ever done. I’ve done big movies, but I’ve never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity. And the technology,” the veteran actor said.

He added, “In other words, the technology within the series, but also the technology that’s used to make the series.”

Citadel’s first two episodes are currently streaming exclusively on ‘Prime Video’, with episode three having premiered on May 5.