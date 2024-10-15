‘Citadel Honey Bunny’ trailer: Samantha and Varun Dhawan go from lovers to foes

The trailer for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, has been released. Directed by Raj and DK, the show is a spin-off of the American spy action series ‘Citadel’, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ follows Varun and Samantha as they disguise their appearances and embark on a globetrotting mission. The series also features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

The trailer begins with Varun’s character recruiting Samantha’s character, who is also his girlfriend, for a spy agency that he is part of. They both work in the film industry and Honey also has a daughter called Nadia, who may or may not be Priyanka’s character from the original ‘Citadel’. He states, “We fight so there is peace,” as the trailer shows him training her for combat. The twist arises when Kay Kay Menon’s overlord character enters the scene, discussing a system capable of tracking anyone. However, the device poses a significant threat if it falls into the wrong hands. Tensions escalate as Varun and Samantha become enemies when she disagrees with his decision. The trailer promises high-octane stunts, car chases, hand-to-hand combat and plenty of action, all filtered through Raj and DK’s trademark quirky lens.