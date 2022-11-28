'Cirkus' teaser - Two Ranveer Singhs promise to take you back to 'simple' 1960s

A teaser-cum-trailer announcement of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' was released by the makers recently. The film, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'A Comedy of Errors', stars Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time in his career. The teaser showcased Ranveer and the rest of the cast, spelling out the USP of the film as it is set in the 'simple' 1960s.

While the teaser didn't showcase anything from the film, it has the entire cast sitting outside a circus and talking to the audience. Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever welcome the viewers to the 1960s, the 'good old days' when kids asked their grandparents their queries instead of Googling them and when there was no breaking news. The audience then got a glimpse of Ranveer Singh - two of them - as they said, 'Cirkus' is a story of those times 'when parents' love was more important than social media likes'.

Some rib-tickling and inside jokes follow, including Mukesh Tiwari repeating one of his famous lines from 'Golmaal' (another Rohit Shetty film) - "Jaldi bata subah Panvel nikalna hai (Tell us quickly, we have to leave for Panvel in the morning)." Ranveer then announces that the film's trailer is releasing on December 2.

'Cirkus' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, who is also in a double role along with Ranveer. The rest of the cast includes Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee and others.