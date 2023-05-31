'Cirkus' star Ranveer Singh signs with Hollywood agency WME

Ranveer Singh is looking west as he signed for representation with Hollywood talent agency WME, which will look at ‘all areas globally’, ‘Deadline’ reported. The development is in alignment with some of Ranveer’s international associations: he has partnered with the NBA, appearing in the ‘NBA All-Star Celebrity Game’ for the last two years and was recently in New York City for his partnership with ‘Tiffany and Co.’ In 2021, Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone, signed with the agency ICM.

In 2021, WME also signed Alia Bhatt, who will soon make her Hollywood debut with the Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Heart of Stone’ for ‘Netflix’. The agency had also signed ‘The White Tiger’ star Adarsh Gourav previously. Recently, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli both signed with Hollywood agencies.

Ranveer made his film debut in 2010 with the acclaimed romantic drama ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and went on to star in hits such as ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Simmba’. However, the actor is currently going through a career lull with three of his films faring poorly at the box office: cricket drama ‘83’, Yash Raj Film’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.

Ranveer will hope to see a turnaround with his latest, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, in which he reunites with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt.