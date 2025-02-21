Circle of 'Crazxy' is finally complete after eight years: Sohum Shah

Sohum Shah said he thought studios would line up to back ‘Crazxy’ after the success of 2018’s ‘Tumbbad’ and when that didn’t happen, he decided to produce his next release.

Helmed by first-time director Girish Kohli, the upcoming thriller revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

Shah said Kohli, best known for thrillers such as ‘Mom’ and ‘HIT: The First Case’, reached out to him for the movie in 2017 after watching ‘Tumbbad’ which he really liked. But it took them eight years to get the film up for release.

“He didn’t come to me asking to produce the film. He liked my work in ‘Tumbbad’. I really liked the script of ‘Crazxy’ which came to me in 2019 and thought I would be able to pull it off, but I will also produce it. We thought studios would come to us after the success of ‘Tumbbad’, but they didn’t give us any money. Things got even more delayed because of Covid. Finally, I did some ‘jugaad’ and we started working on the film in 2022. The circle of ‘Crazxy’ is finally complete after eight years,” the actor-producer told PTI.

For ‘Crazxy’, set to hit the screens on February 28, the makers recreated two songs ‘Goli Maar Bheje Mein’ from 1998’s ‘Satya’ and ‘Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu’ from ‘Inquilaab’ (1984).

Shah, who also produced the movie with Adesh Prasad and Ankit Jain, said they bought the rights to these hit tracks because they fit into the film’s narrative.

“I believe you can easily communicate whatever you want to say through music. You will understand the role of these two songs when you watch the film. Our character, whose name is Abhimanyu, has made many mistakes and that’s why he is stuck in a ‘chakravyuh’. That song suits him a lot. Similarly, there’s ‘Goli Maar Bheje Mein’.”