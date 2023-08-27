Cinema should be taken as a means of entertainment, says Sunny Deol

While Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ has been breaking many records at the box office, it has also drawn criticism from certain sections. The Anil Sharma directorial has been called an ‘anti-Pakistani’ film and some say it shows Muslims in a bad light. In a recent interview, the actor, however, dismissed the claims and shared how cinema should be taken as a means of entertainment and not dissected so seriously.

In conversation with ‘BBC UK’, Sunny was asked about how the film has been considered ‘anti-Pakistani’. He shared that since the partition in 1947, there has been ‘hatred among one another’. However, he believes that ‘whatever has happened, has happened’ and that it has now become a political thing.

“I think people in both countries are like, ‘Let it all go, we are normal humans on both sides’,” he said in Punjabi.

Sunny added that in a film there has to be ‘a villain, a hero’ for the story to run.

“But throughout the film, whenever I have portrayed any character, I have never run anyone down. I don’t believe in that. Even Tara Singh is not that kind of person and not that kind of character. And I believe in such cinema,” he shared.

Referring to ‘Border’, Sunny Deol shared that whatever they showed, it was shared by soldiers and it was what they experienced during the war. He added that people picked it up in a different way.