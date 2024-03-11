Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr win their first Oscars
The 96th Academy Awards, also known as the 2024 Oscars, were held in Los Angeles on Monday morning (India time), with Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ winning in seven categories. The biographical thriller led with 13 nominations, followed by the dark comedy ‘Poor Things’, which earned 11 nods and won four Oscars. Fan favourites Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr won their first Oscars, while Nolan won his first-ever directing award.
The grand ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time and brought back several past winners to hand out awards in their respective categories.
An action sequence from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ made an appearance at the ceremony in a montage celebrating the contribution of the stunt community towards international cinema.
Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt presented the 1.15-minute showreel at the grand event. “They have been such a crucial part of our industry since the beginning of cinema. To the stunt performers and stunt coordinators who help make movies magic, we salute you,” Gosling said.
Blunt added, “They are truly the unsung heroes who risk life and limb for cinema.”
The video clip of last year’s best original song winner, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ also played out at the event as ‘Wicked’ co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took the stage to announce the new winner.
Renowned production director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, was among the film personalities who were honoured in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the event.
Desai, 57, was found hanging at his studio in Karjat, near Mumbai, on August 2, 2023. He was also known for his artwork in films such as ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ as well as the popular TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.
The ‘In Memoriam’ segment opened with a tribute to Alexei Navalny, Russia’s opposition leader, who died last month. Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli performed a new version of his signature single ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ with his son Matteo Bocelli for the segment.
During the live telecast, the Oscars also honoured actors Carl Weathers, Lee Sun-Kyun, Matthew Perry, Glenda Jackson, Ryan O'Neal, Michael Gambon, Julian Sands, singer Tina Turner, Harry Belafonte, Robbie Robertson, comedian Richard Lewis and others.
Winners of 96th Academy Awards
Best picture: Oppenheimer
Best actor: Cillian Murphy
Best actress: Emma Stone
Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr
Best director: Christopher Nolan
Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction
Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
Best original song: What Was I Made For?
Best original score: Oppenheimer
Best international feature: The Zone of Interest
Best animated feature: The Boy and the Heron
Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol
Best costume design: Poor Things
Best make-up and hairstyling: Poor Things
Best production design: Poor Things
Best sound: The Zone of Interest
Best film editing: Oppenheimer
Best cinematography: Oppenheimer
Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One