Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr win their first Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards, also known as the 2024 Oscars, were held in Los Angeles on Monday morning (India time), with Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ winning in seven categories. The biographical thriller led with 13 nominations, followed by the dark comedy ‘Poor Things’, which earned 11 nods and won four Oscars. Fan favourites Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr won their first Oscars, while Nolan won his first-ever directing award.

The grand ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time and brought back several past winners to hand out awards in their respective categories.

An action sequence from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ made an appearance at the ceremony in a montage celebrating the contribution of the stunt community towards international cinema.

Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt presented the 1.15-minute showreel at the grand event. “They have been such a crucial part of our industry since the beginning of cinema. To the stunt performers and stunt coordinators who help make movies magic, we salute you,” Gosling said.

Blunt added, “They are truly the unsung heroes who risk life and limb for cinema.”

The video clip of last year’s best original song winner, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ also played out at the event as ‘Wicked’ co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took the stage to announce the new winner.

Renowned production director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, was among the film personalities who were honoured in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the event.

Desai, 57, was found hanging at his studio in Karjat, near Mumbai, on August 2, 2023. He was also known for his artwork in films such as ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ as well as the popular TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

The ‘In Memoriam’ segment opened with a tribute to Alexei Navalny, Russia’s opposition leader, who died last month. Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli performed a new version of his signature single ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ with his son Matteo Bocelli for the segment.

During the live telecast, the Oscars also honoured actors Carl Weathers, Lee Sun-Kyun, Matthew Perry, Glenda Jackson, Ryan O'Neal, Michael Gambon, Julian Sands, singer Tina Turner, Harry Belafonte, Robbie Robertson, comedian Richard Lewis and others.

Winners of 96th Academy Awards

Best picture: Oppenheimer

Best actor: Cillian Murphy

Best actress: Emma Stone

Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr

Best director: Christopher Nolan

Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction

Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Best original song: What Was I Made For?

Best original score: Oppenheimer

Best international feature: The Zone of Interest

Best animated feature: The Boy and the Heron

Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best costume design: Poor Things

Best make-up and hairstyling: Poor Things

Best production design: Poor Things

Best sound: The Zone of Interest

Best film editing: Oppenheimer

Best cinematography: Oppenheimer

Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One