Christopher Nolan, wife Emma Thomas to get British knighthood and damehood

The Oscar-winning director of ‘Oppenheimer’, Christopher Nolan and his wife and producer Emma Thomas will receive a knighthood and damehood for their services to film, according to a statement from the UK government.

Their recognition comes after their biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, the ‘father of the atomic bomb’, swept the awards season, notably at the Academy Awards earlier this month, where the movie won seven Oscars, including ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Director’.

Nolan, 53, had previously been nominated for ‘Memento’, ‘Inception’ and ‘Dunkirk’. News of their honours was a bit of a surprise because they are usually handed out twice in the year, once to mark the new year and then on the birthday of King Charles III, who confers the honours. They are sometimes awarded after special achievements, often related to sports and the arts.

The honours are formally awarded at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, often by the UK monarch in person. However, the king is currently not undertaking any royal duties, because he is undergoing treatment for cancer.