Christoph Waltz joins 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5

Los Angeles: Academy Award-winning actor Christoph Waltz has become the latest addition to the fifth season of the upcoming ‘Hulu’ series ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

The 68-year-old actor, well known for his work in ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and ‘Django Unchained’, will feature in a recurring role in the drama series, according to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’.

The show follows three neighbours in a New York City apartment, played by Steve Martin, Steve Short and Selena Gomez, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

The fifth season of the series is currently in the production stage and the details of the plot are being kept under wraps.