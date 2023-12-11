Chris Rock refuses to host Golden Globes 2024

Chris Rock and many other celebrities have denied hosting the grand event of the Golden Globes in 2024. According to reports, the show is struggling to find a host for its 81st edition, which is set to be held next month.

As per CNN, a search for the host is still underway, with less than a month before the show is set to take place in January after several A-list comedic actors turned down offers to host the ceremony. Two-time Oscar host Chris Rock is allegedly among those approached for the gig but has declined.

Rock will likely be nominated at the upcoming Golden Globes in the new category of ‘Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television’ for his ‘Netflix’ special ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’.

Ali Wong is reportedly another name being considered as the host of the Golden Globes. A source with knowledge of the matter said that the actor has also turned down the event.