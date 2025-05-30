Chris Hemsworth talks about the legacy of Thor

Marvel’s ‘Thor’ is one of the most important characters in the main MCU timeline and the central comic-book timeline as well. Often referred to as the ‘strongest Avenger’, the character made its MCU debut in ‘Thor’ (2011), with Chris Hemsworth deciding to don the red cape and the mighty hammer. On Wednesday, Chris Hemsworth shared an emotional video on his ‘YouTube’ channel, revisiting some of Thor’s most memorable moments across the ‘Marvel’ films. He also delivered a message that’s sure to leave fans feeling both nostalgic and excited.

The video starts with one of Odin’s (played by Anthony Hopkins) iconic dialogues, where he recites the oath that is supposed to be taken by his son Thor, as a protector of the nine realms. Just as we see Thor rise up to the occasion, filmmaker Kevin Feige describes how they found Hemsworth and how he blew everyone away with his portrayal. “One of the early decisions we made at ‘Marvel Studios’ was to bring on Thor and we looked the world over and we found Chris Hemsworth.” An old screen test of Hemsworth as Thor starts playing as Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) compliments Hemsworth on his attitude and the amount of work he puts in.

Other collaborators, such as actor Tessa Thompson (King Valkyrie) and director Taika Waititi, showered more praise on Chris Hemsworth, with Thompson calling him brave and Waititi recalling working with him in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and how he just wanted the actor to be himself to make the character more relatable. A series of scenes from several movies follow featuring stars like Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Russell Crowe (Zeus) and Christian Bale (Gorr), while Hemsworth recalls the journey he has had while playing this character.

The actor captioned the video, “Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honours of my life. For the last 15 years, I’ve held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ unforgettable. Next up, ‘Doomsday’!”