Chris Hemsworth receives Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles: Superstar Chris Hemsworth received a Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work in the entertainment industry with his family and Robert Downey Jr, his co-star on many ‘Marvel’ movies, in attendance.

Hemsworth was accompanied by parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky and his children, sons Sasha and Tristan and daughter India in a rare public outing for the family.

The ‘Extraction’ star praised Pataky, also an actor, for being a constant support in his life.

“I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive,” he said.

“And it doesn’t get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, I am forever in your debt. The fact is that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you,” Hemsworth said in his speech after accepting the star.

Downey Jr roasted the 40-year-old in a funny and heartfelt tribute.

“I reached out to his fellow Avengers to distill to three simple describing words, ‘What is Chris Hemsworth?’. First off, Jeremy Renner says, ‘Absurdly annoyingly amazing’. Mark Ruffalo came in strong with, ‘Friend from work’. Scarlett Johansson got to the heart of it with, ‘Sensitive leading lady’. Captain America (Chris Evans) calls him, ‘Second best Chris’,” said Robert.

The ‘Iron Man’ star added in his speech, “Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, he has a true-blue wit and he has a depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years. You keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you’re just a real dude.”

Hemsworth, who currently plays the negative role in the newly released ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’, was also supported by co-star Anya Taylor-Joy and director George Miller at the event.

Hollywood Walk of Fame is an iconic attraction in Los Angeles that features more than 2000 names on the famous sidewalk in Hollywood.