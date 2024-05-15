Chris Hemsworth reacts to Scorsese and Coppola's criticism of superhero films

London: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth said that the criticism of ‘Marvel’ superhero movies by cinema giants like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola came across as "harsh" and an "eyeroll" to him.

Scorsese had made headlines in 2019 when he had branded the superhero films as "theme park experience" and "not cinema". Coppola later went a step further and called superhero movies "despicable".

Hemsworth, known for playing the fan-favourite superhero Thor in multiple ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ (MCU), said that he has been a fan of the two filmmakers due to the extensive nature of their filmography.

“It felt harsh and it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eyeroll for me, people bashing the superhero space. Those guys had films that didn’t work too - we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?" the Australian actor told UK news outlet ‘The Times of London’.

On Scorsese's contention that superhero movies had an adverse impact on mid-budget and indie cinema, Hemsworth offered a counter point.

"Cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So, they deserve a little more appreciation," he said.

Hemsworth also addressed the criticism of superhero movies by actors who appeared in the MCU.

Though he did not name any names, his comments were seemingly aimed at his "Thor: Love and Thunder" co-star Christian Bale, who had once complained that acting in front of a green screen was a “monotony”. Another co-star of Hemsworth, Idris Elba, had said that it was “torture” filming a ‘Marvel’ film.

"It’s, like, ‘They’re films that are successful - put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work. I’ll bash them'. Look, I grew up on a soap opera. And it used to bother me when actors would later talk about the show with guilt or shame. Humility goes a long way. One of the older actors on ‘Home and Away’ said, ‘We don’t get paid to make the good lines sound good, but to make the bad one’s work’. That stuck with me," he said.

Hemsworth, who has appeared as Thor in eight MCU movies, said that if he ever played the superhero on the screen again, he would try to do something different.

"If I ever went back to (Thor) I’d wonder how we could change it again. But there is a superhero curse in the sense you get pigeonholed and I’ve felt a little hamstrung with what I could do, so I desperately wanted something to scare the shit out of me. And ‘Furiosa’ did," he said, referring to his upcoming movie "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga".

The film, directed by George Miller, will be released in theatres worldwide in July.