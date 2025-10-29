Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista welcome a baby girl

Hollywood actor Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, have embarked on a new chapter of their lives with the arrival of their first child - a baby girl. Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista’s kid’s name is Alma Grace.

As per ‘TMZ’, the Captain America star and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their baby over the weekend. The couple’s little one was born on Saturday in Massachusetts.

He and Baptista, 28, tied the knot the previous year, celebrating their union with two wedding ceremonies - one in Portugal and another in Massachusetts.

Though it’s unclear when Evans and the ‘Warrior Nun’ star first began dating, the couple made their relationship public in 2022.