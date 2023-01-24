Choocha is a boy-next-door who endears himself: Varun Sharma

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma, whose film ‘Fukrey 3’ is all set to release on September 7, said that his most loved character from the franchise, Choocha, is a ‘boy-next-door who endears himself to people because of his innocence and his ability to keep one engaged through his banter’.

Speaking to a leading news agency about what makes his character Choocha loved by all, Varun said, “Choocha is the boy next door who endears himself to people because of his innocence and his ability to keep one engaged through his banter, which is always entertaining.”

“Every household and any group of friends will have a Choocha amongst them. He has his heart in the right place and embodies a certain wide-eyed quality that enables the character to be loved and liked by people of all ages,” he added.

The upcoming film ‘Fukrey 3’ stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Excel Entertainment’.

Varun took to ‘Twitter’, where he shared that the ‘Fukrey’ franchise is ‘truly special’ to him.

“A film which is truly special to me. The film I started my journey with. A character that is synonym to my name! Choocha aa raha hai wapis teesri baar apne Fukron ki toli ke saath. Milte hai September 7, 2023, to cinema gharon mein!” he tweeted.