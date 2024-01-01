Cho Yeo-jeong remembers late ‘Parasite’ co-star Lee Sun-kyun

New Delhi: ‘Parasite’ actor Cho Yeo-jeong paid tribute to Lee Sun-kyun in the New Year, remembering her late co-star as ‘a warm and good’ artiste.

Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ was a stinging satire on class divides in South Korea and etched history in 2020 when it became the first non-English film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture. It also bagged three more Oscars, including the Best Director trophy for Bong.

Cho played Choi Yeon-gyo, the Park family matriarch, opposite Lee, who essayed the role of Park Dong-ik, the Park family head, in the genre-defying movie.

The actor shared a throwback selfie on ‘Instagram’ on Monday with Lee and other ‘Parasite’ co-stars Choi Woo-shik and Park Myung-hoon from an awards show. “I will never forget the honour of being together with you. I will never forget your cheerfulness in always making everyone smile. I will be a warm and good actor like you. I’ll embrace a new year that is not pleasant,” she wrote in the caption.