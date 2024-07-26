Chitrangda Singh talks about being labeled ‘arrogant’ and ‘stubborn’

Chitrangda Singh, who was last seen in the film ‘Gaslight’ alongside Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, recently talked about her movies and acknowledged that she didn’t have as many credits in her filmography as she would have liked.

During a conversation with a leading media house, Chitrangda revealed the reason behind not doing the type of roles she likes.

“It’s the lack of good offers. I am here to work but I don’t want to work for the sake of it. Obviously, everyone needs money, but you don’t want to compromise on your creative choices and how you see yourself and your potential,” she said.

However, the actor added that with the voices around, it did get difficult at times to stick her ground. “Sometimes word goes around that ‘Arre, yeh to difficult hai’ and you get all kinds of labels like ‘arrogant’ and ‘stubborn’ very easily, just because you don’t want to adhere to the norms. But I found these labels very weird because I love cinema.”

The actor also expressed gratitude to her audience for always keeping her relevant. She mentioned that no matter how much one works, only four or five films will be remembered by people. She acknowledged that today’s industry is focused on numbers.