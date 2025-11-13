Childhood Diaries: When Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter were ‘just kids’

It’s always heartwarming to see Bollywood’s biggest stars as adorable little kids with innocent smiles, playful eyes and that early spark of stardom. These unseen childhood pictures of your favourite celebrities are sure to make you smile and take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane this Children’s Day.

Vicky Kaushal

Before becoming one of Bollywood’s most loved and versatile actors, Vicky Kaushal was a shy kid growing up in a film family. His journey from a cute, curious child to a National Award-winning actor known for ‘Masaan’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Sardar Udham’ is truly inspiring.

Ayushmann Khurrana









From his early childhood days to now being one of India’s most talented entertainers, Ayushmann Khurrana’s transformation is adorable! His childhood picture is full of charm, a glimpse of the star he was destined to become.

Rohit Saraf









The internet’s favourite crush, Rohit Saraf, has always had that mischievous spark. His childhood photos show the same innocent smile that now melts millions of hearts. From a cute little boy to a Gen Z favourite, his journey is pure joy!

Ishaan Khatter









Even as a child, Ishaan Khatter had that natural energy and spark. Growing up in a film family, his childhood photos show the curiosity and creativity that now shine through his work in ‘Dhadak’, ‘A Suitable Boy’ and his latest project ‘Homebound’, which is India’s official entry for the Oscars.

Abhay Verma









Known for his sincerity and charm, ‘Munjya’ actor Abhay Verma’s childhood pictures capture pure innocence. From a sweet little boy with big dreams to a promising actor, his journey continues to win hearts.

Ahaan Panday









Stylish and confident, ‘Saiyaara’ star Ahaan Panday was once the cutest little boy with the brightest smile! His throwback pictures prove that the star-in-the-making has always had that effortless charm and magnetic presence.