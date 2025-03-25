‘Chhorii 2’ to stream on Prime Video from April 11

New Delhi: Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer ‘Chhorii 2’ is set to premiere on ‘Prime Video’ on April 11, the streaming platform announced.

‘Chhorii 2’ is a sequel to the 2021 film, which was itself a remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film ‘Lapachhapi’, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

Directed by Vishal Furia, the upcoming film also features Soha Ali Khan alongside Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardika Sharma. Bharuccha will reprise her role of Sakshi.

‘Prime Video’ shared the news with the teaser post on the ‘X’ handle. “Ek baar phir. Woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf… #Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11,” read the caption.

“With ‘Chhorii 2’, we are taking that creative vision further, crafting a sequel of the well-acclaimed franchise that is darker, more intense and replete with more twists and turns,” Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at ‘Prime Video India’ said in a statement.

Vikram Malhotra, founder and chief executive officer of ‘Abundantia Entertainment’ added, “The success of 'Chhorii' reaffirmed that horror resonates deeply with audiences when it is rooted in strong storytelling and an immersive atmosphere. The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with ‘Chhorii 2’, where the horror intensifies and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous. With Vishal at the helm, once again, Nushrratt returning as Sakshi and Soha joining the cast in a never-seen-before avatar, we can’t wait for fans to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga.”

‘Chhorii 2’ is produced by ‘T-Series’, ‘Crypt TV’ and ‘Abundantia Entertainment’.