Chetak Screen Awards nominations: Dhurandhar leads race

Chetak Screen Awards is set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai and the nominations for the awards are finally here. Leading the pack is ‘Dhurandhar’, which dominates multiple categories including ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’, acting, music and technical awards. Close behind are ‘Saiyaara’ and ‘Homebound’, both of which have secured nominations across key categories. Films like ‘Chhaava’, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, ‘Haq’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ have also emerged as major contenders, featuring prominently across acting and craft categories.

Best Action: 120 Bahadur, Chhaava, Deva, Dhurandhar and Jaat

Best Actor (Female): Triptii Dimri (‘Dhadak 2’), Yami Gautam Dhar (‘Haq’), Sonal Madhushankar (‘Humans in the Loop’), Konkona Sen Sharma (‘Metro… In Dino’), Monika Panwar (‘Nishaanchi’), Radhika Apte (‘Sister Midnight’) and Kriti Sanon (‘Tere Ishk Mein’)

Best Actor (Female) - OTT Film: Fatima Sana Shaikh (‘Aap Jaisa Koi’), Sanya Malhotra (‘Mrs’), Radhika Apte (‘Saali Mohabbat’), Saba Azad (‘Songs of Paradise’), Mia Maelzer (‘Stolen’), Farida Jalal (‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’) and Shreya Chaudhry (‘The Mehta Boys’)

Best Actor (Male): Vicky Kaushal (‘Chhaava’), Siddhant Chaturvedi (‘Dhadak 2’), Ranveer Singh (‘Dhurandhar’), Vishal Jethwa (‘Homebound’), Ishaan Khatter (‘Homebound’), Manoj Bajpayee (‘Jugnuma: The Fable’) and Adarsh Gourav (‘Superboys of Malegaon’)

Best Actor (Male) - OTT Film: Manoj Bajpayee (‘Inspector Zende’), Abhishek Bachchan (‘Kaalidhar Laapata’), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’), Abhishek Banerjee (‘Stolen’) and Shubham Vardhan (‘Stolen’)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Divya Dutta (‘Chhaava’), Sheeba Chadha (‘Haq’), Shalini Vatsa (‘Homebound’), Dolly Ahluwalia (‘Sitaare Zameen Par’) and Manjiri Pupala (‘Superboys of Malegaon’)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Akshaye Khanna (‘Dhurandhar’), Rakesh Bedi (‘Dhurandhar’), Naseeruddin Shah (‘Gustaakh Ishq’), Saurabh Shukla (‘Jolly LLB 3’) and Deepak Dobriyal (‘Jugnuma: The Fable’)

Best Background Score: Chhaava, Dhurandhar, Haq, Homebound and Saiyaara

Best Choreography: Ui Amma (‘Azaad’), Bhasad Macha (‘Deva’), Shararat (‘Dhurandhar’), Panwadi Song (‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’) and Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka (‘Thamma’)

Best Cinematography: Dhurandhar, Homebound, Humans in the Loop, Jugnuma: The Fable and Superboys of Malegaon

Best Costume: Chhaava, Dhurandhar, Gustaakh Ishq, Homebound and Superboys of Malegaon

Best Dialogue: Dhurandhar, Haq, Homebound, Jolly LLB 3 and Superboys of Malegaon

Best Director: Laxman Ramchandra Utekar (‘Chhaava’), Aditya Dhar (‘Dhurandhar’), Suparn S Varma (‘Haq’), Neeraj Ghaywan (‘Homebound’), Raam Reddy (‘Jugnuma: The Fable’), Mohit Suri (‘Saiyaara’) and Reema Kagti (‘Superboys of Malegaon’)

Best Director - OTT Film: Arati Kadav (‘Mrs’), Honey Trehan (‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’), Karan Tejpal (‘Stolen’), Anusha Rizvi (‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’) and Boman Irani (‘The Mehta Boys’)

Best Editing: Dhurandhar, Haq, Homebound, Saiyaara and Superboys of Malegaon

Best Film: Dhadak 2, Dhurandhar, Haq, Homebound, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, Superboys of Malegaon and Chhaava

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity: Dhadak 2, Haq, Humans in the Loop, Mrs and The Great Shamsuddin Family