Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar’s directorial ‘Dhurandhar’ bags 14 awards

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 honoured the finest in Indian cinema, with ‘Dhurandhar’ emerging as the biggest winner of the night with 14 awards.

The coveted ‘Best Film’ award went to ‘Homebound’, which was up against a strong slate of nominees including ‘Dhadak 2’, ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Haq’, ‘Saiyaara’, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ and ‘Chhaava’.

In the top categories, ‘Best Director’ was awarded to Aditya Dhar, from a competitive line-up that also included Laxman Ramchandra Utekar (‘Chhaava’), Suparn S Varma (‘Haq’), Neeraj Ghaywan (‘Homebound’), Raam Reddy (‘Jugnuma: The Fable’), Mohit Suri (‘Saiyaara’) and Reema Kagti (‘Superboys of Malegaon’).

‘Best Actor (Male)’ went to Ranveer Singh, beating nominees Vicky Kaushal (‘Chhaava’), Siddhant Chaturvedi (‘Dhadak 2’), Vishal Jethwa (‘Homebound’), Ishaan Khatter (‘Homebound’), Manoj Bajpayee (‘Jugnuma: The Fable’) and Adarsh Gourav (‘Superboys of Malegaon’).

‘Best Actor (Female)’ was awarded to Yami Gautam, emerging from a strong field of nominees that included Triptii Dimri (‘Dhadak 2’), Sonal Madhushankar (‘Humans in the Loop’), Konkona Sen Sharma (‘Metro… In Dino’), Monika Panwar (‘Nishaanchi’), Radhika Apte (‘Sister Midnight’) and Kriti Sanon (‘Tere Ishk Mein’).

On the OTT front, ‘Best OTT Film’ went to ‘Stolen’, competing against ‘Mrs’, ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’, ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ and ‘The Mehta Boys’.

The top acting honours in the digital space went to Abhishek Banerjee for ‘Stolen’ and Sanya Malhotra for ‘Mrs’.

Other Winners of Chetak Screen Awards 2026

Feature Film Categories

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shalini Vatsa (‘Homebound’)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Akshaye Khanna (‘Dhurandhar’)

Best Action: Dhurandhar (Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben & Ramazan Bulut)

Best Background Score: Dhurandhar (Shashwat Sachdev)

Best Choreography: Dhurandhar (Shararat-Vijay Ganguly)

Best Cinematography: Dhurandhar (Vikash Nowlakha)

Best Dialogue: Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar)

Best Editing: Dhurandhar (Shivkumar V Panicker)

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity: Haq (Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Harman Baweja, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Amrita Pandey, Suparn S Varma, Rowena Baweja & Sandeep Singh)

Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay): Homebound (Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan & Sumit Roy)

Best Song: Saiyaara - Title Track (‘Saiyaara’; Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah & Arslan Nizami)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Saiyaara (‘Saiyaara’ Title Track; Faheem Abdullah)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Saiyaara (‘Saiyaara’ Title Track; Shreya Ghoshal)

Best Production Design: Dhurandhar (Saini S Johray)

Best Sound Design: Dhurandhar (Bishwadeep Chatterjee)

Best Special Effects: Dhurandhar (Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi & Raza Mohammed Shaikh)

Breakthrough Debut Director: Shazia Iqbal (‘Dhadak 2’)

Breakthrough New Actor (Female): Aneet Padda (‘Saiyaara’)

Breakthrough New Actor (Male): Ahaan Panday (‘Saiyaara’)

OTT Categories

Best Director - OTT film: Karan Tejpal (‘Stolen’)

Best Script - OTT film: Stolen [Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar (AGADBUMB)]