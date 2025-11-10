Channelled my inner Tom Cruise: Millie Bobby Brown on 'Stranger Things 5'

Los Angeles: ‘Stranger Things’ fame Millie Bobby Brown said her character in the fifth and final season of the acclaimed science-fiction series made her ‘channel her inner Tom Cruise’.

The actress joined her co-stars Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Jamie Campbell Bower, creators Ross and Matt Duffer and executive producer Shawn Levy for a conversation at ‘For Your Consideration’ on the weekend.

Millie, who essays the role of telepathic Eleven in the show, said her character is not just being a resource because of her psychic powers but also her physical capabilities.

“It was really exciting to be more of a resource this season, not just because of her powers but also her physical training and attributes that she’s put herself through,” she said at the event, according to the entertainment news outlet ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Set in the 1980s, the story of ‘Stranger Things’ revolves around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension.

The season, which will be released in three volumes, features Millie’s Eleven at the centre of the final showdown at Hawkins. “It was really fun. I definitely channelled my inner Tom Cruise. I feel like Volume One only touches on what she’s been training for and I’m really excited for everyone to see what that leads to,” she added.

After the release of the first season in 2016, the horror sci-fi series garnered massive response from the audience, which was followed by the follow-up seasons in 2017, 2019 and 2022, respectively. The last season of ‘Stranger Things’ is set to premiere next month, with the first volume of four episodes debuting on November 26, followed by the second with three episodes on December 25 and the series finale on December 31. It will be released on ‘Netflix’.