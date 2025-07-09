Chandan Roy shares his special equation with his ‘Panchayat’ co-star Faisal Malik

Ever since its debut, Prime Video’s fan-favourite show, ‘Panchayat’, has charmed audiences with its slice-of-life storytelling and unforgettable characters. Now, as the official announcement confirms that Season 5 is set to launch in 2026, anticipation is already building among fans eager to return to Phulera. At the heart of this world is an endearing duo that fans simply can’t get enough of - Prahlad Cha and Vikas, brought to life brilliantly by Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy, respectively. Season after season, their camaraderie, laced with humour and innocence, has become one of the show’s most loved highlights, bringing warmth, laughter and an effortless charm to Phulera.

At the Prime Day 2025 event in Delhi, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik fondly reflected on their off-screen bond. In an engaging session moderated by Shilangi Mukherji, Director and Head of SVOD Business, ‘Prime Video, India’, Chandan credited Faisal entirely for the friendship that blossomed beyond the camera.

Praising Faisal for his warmth, Chandan expressed, “Our friendship, without a doubt, is because of Faisal sir. His warmth is unmatched. He has this rare ability to make anyone feel like an old friend, even if you’ve just met him. You could spend just two hours with him and it would feel like you’ve known him for years. Whether we were on set or at a hotel, he always made sure I was well-fed, with the most delicious meals. That simple act of care spoke volumes and naturally brought us closer. He welcomes people into his world with open arms and that’s what makes him so special. All credit to him for the bond we share.”

When asked who his best friend from the Panchayat cast is, Faisal promptly replied, “Chandan! We share a brotherly bond.” Echoing the sentiment, Chandan added with a smile, “Honestly, we’re like ‘bade miyaan and chote miyaan’.”