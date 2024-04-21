‘Challenge to convey emotions with just your voice’

The challenge is to be able to convey emotions with just your voice, said Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who turns narrator for the upcoming documentary ‘Tiger’ and finds it exciting that her career straddling Hollywood and Bollywood also gives her the opportunity to work in different languages.

The ‘Disneynature’ documentary, for which Chopra Jonas gives the voiceover in English, revolves around Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. It will start streaming on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on April 22 on Earth Day.

The actor, who has earlier lent her voice for ‘Frozen 2’, ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘Planes’, said that she has always been a big fan of nature documentaries and ‘Tiger’ presented her with an interesting opportunity to talk about a story coming from India.

“So many hours of incredible filmmaking to be able to capture this family… The fact that it was ‘Disneynature’ and they’re making something on a tiger which is based in India and the story of a tigress and her journey… All of it was just right up my alley. I love doing voice work. I really enjoy doing voice work. I’ve always enjoyed it. So that was another incentive,” Chopra Jonas told PTI in an interview.

Her name has come to carry a certain weight, not just in India but on the global stage as well and the actor said that she is just happy to be a part of Hollywood and Bollywood. “It’s been a while since I’ve been straddling this. For almost 12 years, I’ve been straddling both industries in both worlds. It’s very exciting to me to be able to work in any language and to be able to work in two of the largest film industries in the world. I love my job and I love the medium that I’ve been given, which is arts and to tell stories and to move people,” she said.

‘Tiger’, which comes exactly 15 years after Disneynature’s first release ‘Earth’, is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli.

Priyanka said that the documentary, which is a culmination of 1,500 days of filming in the jungles of India, is a fun story about the ‘resilience’ of a mother and her four cubs. It also helps one reflect on all the wonderful things that nature has to offer.