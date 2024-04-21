'Chaalchitra Ekhon’ to release in theatres, OTT

Anjan Dutt wanted to go to Germany but then his life changed when he met Mrinal Sen. The maestro opened the world of cinema to him while working on ‘Chaalchitra’ (1981). Later, he worked with the legendary director on several films. Their professional bond evolved into a personal connection. So, for the master filmmaker’s centenary celebration, Dutt knew he had to pay tribute to his mentor in a meaningful way. And what could be more fitting than documenting their collaborative journey through a film project? Together, they faced inner demons and societal pressures, finding solace in the rich cultural vibrancy of Kolkata. ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ is the perfect homage from a protégé to his master. Neel Dutt’s music adds depth to the narrative. Now, finally, the film will hit the big screens. But there’s a twist. ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ will be released simultaneously in theatres and also on OTT, that is, ‘Hoichoi’ on May 10, just four days before Sen’s birth anniversary.

‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ is a nostalgic expedition to the 1980s and delves deep into the genesis of Sen’s masterpiece, ‘Chalchitra’, which marked Dutt’s debut as an actor. The film will be released in select theatres such as Nandan and Radha Studio in Kolkata. However, Bengalis across the world can watch the film digitally on ‘Hoichoi’. Stepping into the shoes of his mentor Sen is Dutt himself, with actor Sawon Chakraborty breathing life into the character of young Anjan Dutt, playing Ranjan Dutt. Bidipta Chakraborty plays the director’s wife in the film.

“Mrinal Sen’s impact on Indian cinema is immeasurable. He didn’t just make films, he reshaped narratives, challenged conventions and inspired generations of filmmakers. ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ not only pays homage to Sen’s cinematic brilliance but also seeks to ignite a new wave of appreciation for his enduring legacy,” said Dutt, who showcased Sen as a ‘human director’ in his tribute film.