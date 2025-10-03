MillenniumPost
Celebrities bask in the spirit of Durga Puja

Actress Rituparna Sengupta celebrates Sindoor Khela with Kajol in Mumbai

BY MPost3 Oct 2025 10:37 PM IST
From Kolkata to Mumbai, the air was thick with festive cheer as celebrities from both Tollywood and Bollywood immersed themselves in the Durga Puja celebrations. In Kolkata, stars like Koel Mallick, Subhashree Ganguly, Nusrat Jahan, Paoli Dam, Mimi Chakraborty and Swastika Mukherjee chose to spend the festive days in the warmth of family traditions. Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee added to the festivities while promoting his much-awaited Puja release ‘Devi Chowdhurani’. Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji was spotted pandal-hopping, accompanied by his ‘good friend’ Susmita Chatterjee.

The festive spirit extended to Mumbai as well, where Rituparna Sengupta joined Kajol to celebrate ‘sindur khela’ at the iconic North Bombay Sarbojonin Puja. Carrying forward a cherished family tradition after the passing of their uncle, Deb Mukherjee, cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji took charge of the Puja rituals, embodying devotion and togetherness. Sushmita Sen was also seen revelling in the joyous occasion with her daughters.


Actress Subhashree Ganguly was twinning with her director-husband Raj Chakraborty on Dashami



Actress Paoli Dam participates in Sindoor Khela



Actress Koel Mallick and husband-producer Nispal Singh share a lovely moment during Puja



Nusrat Jahan celebrates Sindoor Khela with Yash Dasgupta and son



Actress Mimi Chakraborty never misses the Dhunuchi Naach



Prosenjit Chatterjee at Sudipa Chatterjee's Puja in Ballygunge



Priyanka Sarkar looks beautiful in a saree during Puja



Director Srijit Mukherji with 'good friend' Susmita at a Puja pandal



Kajol and Rani look beautiful in sarees at their Puja pandal in Mumbai



Swastika Mukherjee loves pandal hopping



Sushmita Sen with daughters at a Puja pandal in Mumbai



