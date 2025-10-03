Celebrities bask in the spirit of Durga Puja

From Kolkata to Mumbai, the air was thick with festive cheer as celebrities from both Tollywood and Bollywood immersed themselves in the Durga Puja celebrations. In Kolkata, stars like Koel Mallick, Subhashree Ganguly, Nusrat Jahan, Paoli Dam, Mimi Chakraborty and Swastika Mukherjee chose to spend the festive days in the warmth of family traditions. Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee added to the festivities while promoting his much-awaited Puja release ‘Devi Chowdhurani’. Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji was spotted pandal-hopping, accompanied by his ‘good friend’ Susmita Chatterjee.

The festive spirit extended to Mumbai as well, where Rituparna Sengupta joined Kajol to celebrate ‘sindur khela’ at the iconic North Bombay Sarbojonin Puja. Carrying forward a cherished family tradition after the passing of their uncle, Deb Mukherjee, cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji took charge of the Puja rituals, embodying devotion and togetherness. Sushmita Sen was also seen revelling in the joyous occasion with her daughters.





