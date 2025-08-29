Celebrating culture, love of food and devotion

National Award-winning actress Rituparna Sengupta was present at ‘Maa Canteen’ to promote her new Bengali movie ‘Bela’. An initiative by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ‘Maa Canteen’ serves food at Rs 5.

Bela De’s name is synonymous with Bengali cuisine. At a time when post-independence India saw most women hesitant to speak their minds, Bela De broke the glass ceiling. She was a cartoonist, a government employee, a radio jockey, a writer and a cookbook author. Till today, her cookbooks are best sellers. Rituparna will be seen playing Bela in the Bengali biopic.

The actress also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at her newly decorated Mumbai home.