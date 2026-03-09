Cast & crew celebrate wrap-up of ‘Phool Pishi O Edward’

Kolkata witnessed a star-studded evening as the team of ‘Phool Pishi O Edward’ came together to celebrate the film’s wrap-up with a vibrant sundowner party at a city hotel on International Women’s Day.

Leading actors Sohini Sengupta, Raima Sen, Arjun Chakraborty, Anamika Saha, Ananya Chatterjee, Shyamoupti Mudli, Rishav Basu and Soumya Mukherjee were present at the event, sharing laughs and memories from their time on set. The evening also saw the presence of the film’s creative backbone, including director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, music director Joy Sarkar and others.

“‘Phool Pishi O Edward’ has been such a beautiful and memorable experience. The atmosphere on set was filled with warmth, creativity and a lot of laughter,” said Raima.

Roy reflected on the camaraderie that defined the project. “This film has been a labour of love for all of us. The energy, dedication and bonding between the cast and crew made the journey truly joyful. And yes, Raima kept the mischief alive on set,” she said with a smile. The film is eyeing a May release.