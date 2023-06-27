Can't stop living my life: Rhea Chakraborty

In the recent episode of ‘Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand’, contestant Shuly Nadar opened up about an unfortunate incident owing to her skin colour. As the contestant broke down while narrating her story, gang leader Rhea Chakraborty gave her a pep talk.

Recalling her own life story, Rhea shared how she also had to face many taunts from society, hinting at the period after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

She said, “Many people say many things. I have got to hear many things about me. They have given me many names. But because of them, do I believe those things about me? Do I stop living my life? No, not at all. Do I give their taunts more priority by paying attention to them? No. I heard the voice inside me.”

Rhea Chakraborty posted the video on her social media and wrote, “Never give up.”