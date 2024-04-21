‘Can’t keep working in a closed set-up’

Aayush Sharma, who is geared up for his upcoming action-thriller ‘Ruslaan’, is often quizzed about his association with Salman Khan. Aayush, who is Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan's husband, shares a personal bond with the ‘Tiger 3’ star. In a recent interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Aayush was asked why he left ‘Salman Khan Films’.

While interacting with the popular entertainment news agency, the ‘Ruslaan’ actor clarified that there was no fallout between him and Salman. He said, “It is not like that. It is my house. No actor works with only one production house. Honestly, it is very funny, but my choices have been in a lot of discussions. There are many actors who have worked in their comfort zone, worked with a particular production house, then went out and then went back to the same production house. I wanted to step out as my intention is to go out there.”

“I cannot keep working only in the family, in a closed set-up, because then my growth would also be stunted. It was a conscious decision to move out of the family for some time to work outside. It was important for me to grow, learn myself, evolve and be worthy enough to be called back,” he further added.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with ‘Loveyatri’ opposite Warina Hussain. The movie was backed by ‘Salman Khan Films’. He later appeared in Salman’s action-drama ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The ‘SK Films’ production depicted Aayush and Salman’s face-off. It also featured Mahima Makwana, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Nikitin Dheer, Chhaaya Kadam and others in crucial roles.