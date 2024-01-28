Can’t go asking for work: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about feeling so insecure in life that he used to stammer while talking to people. He shared that he got better after becoming successful and also expressed that he can’t go around asking for work. Instead, he would rather sell all his belongings to fund his projects.

During a recent appearance on the ‘Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube’ channel, Nawazuddin said that he never expected that he’d become such a popular actor. “I never thought that I would be able to do these things, because I was a little laidback. I was a tube light. I used to stammer and take time to understand things,” the actor shared.

However, he said that things improved between 2005 and 2006, as he started getting work. Nawazuddin added, “When I am really angry, the stammering comes back. It went away in 2005 and 2006. Maybe it was there because of insecurity and then when I achieved some things in life, it went away.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gained prominence in the Hindi film industry with his performance in films such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Manjhi: The Mountain Man’ and several others. But the actor said that he won’t be able to ask for work if he ever runs out of opportunities.

He shared, “If I don’t have work tomorrow, I don’t even have the strength to go and ask for it.”