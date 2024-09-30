‘Can’t compromise on my mental health’

She remains unfazed by what others may say. She is unapologetic about promoting her work during Durga Puja and isn’t afraid to join protests demanding justice for women’s safety or addressing the RG Kar Hospital incident. Her priority is her mental well-being and she refuses to compromise on it. With complete candour, she shared that she sees a psychiatrist and takes medication for her mental health. She doesn’t compromise on her work and chooses every role with care. Whether it’s the vengeful Mandira Biswas in ‘Shibpur’, the vibrant Dolly Bagri in ‘Guldasta’, the raw and intense Kamalini in ‘Shah Jahan Regency’, the menacing Urmila Manjushree in ‘Qala’ or the grounded Dolly Mehra in ‘Paatal Lok’, Swastika knows her work will speak the loudest in the noise of social media. Soon, she will be seen in a pivotal role in Srijit Mukherji’s Durga Puja thriller ‘Tekka’, where she enjoyed working with actor-producer Dev for the first time. ‘Millennium Post’ caught up with the actress to talk about women’s safety, the age of social media and more.

You face trolling both personally and professionally. How do you maintain your mental peace?

First of all, it’s something that comes with years of practice. It’s a mental exercise and over time, you learn how not to let things affect you.

Is it really possible, especially for someone creative, to not be affected at all?

If you practice something consistently for 20 years, you can master it. It’s all about daily practice.

What does this practice involve?

You need to understand who these people are that are trying to bring you down. Are they credible? Do they know anything about your work or struggles? Do they matter in your life? We tend to get affected by people we know, but for those who are irrelevant to my existence, why should their opinions matter? Social media has changed things, of course, but it’s important to filter out the noise.

You said it depends on who’s speaking. What if people from your own industry try to malign you?

I simply don’t engage. If people within the industry are doing it, I ask myself: ‘Is it just me being targeted?’ No. Successful women are often targeted and that stems from professional envy. So, I don’t waste time dwelling on it.

The RG Kar Hospital incident also brought issues like women’s safety and respect to the forefront. Yet, many disrespectful comments about women come from other women on social media and also from your industry. Are we losing the fight we are fighting for?

Absolutely. This fight isn’t just about one rape case or murder. It’s about the larger issue. It’s about society’s failure to recognise that women deserve respect, whether it’s about their bodies, minds or choices. I’ve stopped scrolling through social media. I post what I want and move on because that’s the only way to maintain mental health. I see a psychiatrist, go to therapy, take medication and I live alone. I refuse to compromise my mental peace for anything.

In ‘Tekka’, you play a mother whose daughter has been kidnapped. In the age of social media, what advice do you have for raising children?

As a parent, especially a single parent, you need to be your child’s friend first. Create a space where they feel comfortable coming to you with anything. The sooner you know about their problems, the easier it is to address them. Too often, parents learn about serious issues like bullying or ragging when it’s too late.

You heard about ‘Tekka’ a while ago, didn’t you?

Yes, I first heard about it in 2021 or 2022. Initially, I was supposed to play the cop, but by the time Srijit started making the film, I’d undergone surgery and gained weight. While I could have still taken on the role, Srijit felt I should play the mother and Rukmini Maitra did an excellent job as the cop.

The #MeToo movement brought many issues to light. After incidents like RG Kar Hospital, do you take extra precautions before signing films?

That’s one reason we formed the ‘Women’s Forum for Screen Workers Plus (WFSW+)’, so that there’s a collective space for addressing such concerns. When I sign a film, I have the privilege of being the lead actress, so I might not face these issues, but I want to ensure that every woman on set is protected. I’ve been in this industry long enough to stand up for basic things like making sure junior actors have proper washroom facilities. These are small but essential steps. The RG Kar incident shocked us all. While some people prefer to complain or criticise others, my question to them is: What are you doing to make things better? Complaining alone won’t bring change. I stay far away from negativity because my mental health comes first.

You’ve got ‘Durgapur Junction’ and ‘Nikhoj 2’ lined up next.

Yes, ‘Durgapur Junction’ should be released later this year. ‘Promoter Boudi’ was supposed to come out in August, but we decided to delay the release. And of course, there’s ‘Nikhoj 2’, the most awaited one! (laughs out loud).

Of love, work and more

Your personal relationships are often a subject of discussion.

(Cuts in) If I’ve been in six relationships or 6000, how does it matter to anyone? I’ll be in love and keep working.

You’ve been in relationships with popular celebrities including Tekka’s director, Srijit Mukherji. How do you maintain a cordial relationship with an ex?

I don’t make a big deal out of anything in life. I avoid living with regrets or holding onto baggage; it just makes you bitter. I’ve dated some wonderful people and while love is great, it’s not enough by itself to make a relationship last. With time, I’ve learned to focus on the good memories. Holding onto something from a decade ago is pointless. Yes, breakups hurt initially, but as time passes, you move on. That’s what it means to be mature and an adult.