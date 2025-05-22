Cannes was mom’s favourite holiday destination: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as she attended the premiere of her film ‘Homebound’, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. In her first appearance on the red carpet, the actress was dressed in a pink saree. She said that her look was designed to be ‘dreamy and ethereal’. She also shared that this was her first time collaborating with her cousin, Rhea Kapoor, who has famously styled many A-listers in Bollywood. She also styled Radhika Merchant during her wedding functions last year.

Janhvi, who also spoke about her late mother-actress Sridevi, shared that Cannes was one of her favourite holiday destinations.

In a video shared by ‘Vogue India’, Janhvi shared, “This place was actually mom’s favourite place to come to for holidays. And we spent three or four consecutive summers here. It was like a big thing with us as a family. Every time mom would do something… Every time she was getting an award or her movie was… I remember ‘English Vinglish’. I think it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival or Dad was shooting somewhere. All of these big life moments, we’d always be together as a family and experience together and celebrate together.” Sridevi passed away in 2018.

Jahnvi shared that her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor were with her at the festival. “We’re finally back in Cannes. Dad and Khushi are with me. I don’t know. I guess it’s weird coming back here without her and especially because she has always taken me for all of her big moments. I mean, obviously, I miss her a lot,” she said.

Talking about her first look at the festival, Janhvi shared that Rhea did not want her to look hyper-glamorous and so they decided to attempt something different. “I’m just really excited to see her vision come to life because the credit for everything that happens at this festival, fashion-wise, goes to her. It’s pink; it’s beautiful; it’s very dreamy. Rhea didi was very clear that she wanted me to kind of look ethereal on the carpet. Not hyper-glamorous, which I’ve been guilty of for every other red carpet that I’ve done, which I’ve enjoyed, but I think it’s time to change it up,” she said.