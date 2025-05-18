Cannes moment for director Aneek Chaudhuri

Kolkata-based indie filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri’s latest ‘Ashva’ aka ‘A White Horse’s Neigh’ will have its trailer launched at the Bharat Pavilion in Cannes on Monday. This film, rooted in Norse mythology, echoes the universal themes of love, death and time.

The trailer launch will be graced by creative producer Oksana Chefranova. Set against the backdrop of Kolkata and the Sundarbans, ‘Ashva’ follows the metaphysical journey of a courtesan searching for a missing white horse - one that exists across time and dimension.

The trailer promises glimpses of poetic realism, surreal visuals and an unsettling blend of myth and psychological turmoil, underscored by a compelling ensemble led by Tamalynne Grant, Usha Banerjee, Shombhu Midya, Ranjan Giri, Rahuul Gupta and others.