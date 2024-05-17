Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in black gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock

New Delhi: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s "Megalopolis" in a stunning black gown by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya struck a pose in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents while walking the red carpet.

The custom-made creation showcased a corset-inspired silhouette and a floor-sweeping train.

The 50-year-old actor was attending the premiere of Hollywood legend Coppola’s latest movie "Megalopolis", starring Adam Driver. Her right hand had a cast, which she has been wearing for an unspecified injury.

Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya, who has been attending the film gala for the past few years as well, arrived at Cannes on Thursday.

The mother-daughter duo received a warm welcome at the French Riviera and were presented with a bouquet.

Besides Aishwarya, several industry celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditi Rao Hydari, are expected to walk the Cannes red carpet in the coming days.

At the internationally recognised festival, several Indian movies and productions will be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light", which has been selected in the ‘Competition’ section, where it will vie for the top prize, Palme d'Or.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's "Santosh" will be showcased at the 77th edition under the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section, while "Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know", a short film by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students, has been shortlisted in the ‘La Cinef Competitive’ section.

Karan Kandhari's "Sister Midnight" will be screened in ‘Directors' Fortnight’ and Maisam Ali's compelling "In Retreat" in ‘L’Acid’.

A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 1976 film "Manthan" will be screened under ‘Cannes Classics’, a section created 20 years ago that features celebrations, restored prints and documentaries.