Can Salman, Rashmika’s ‘Sikandar’ song be the next party anthem?

Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’ is one of the biggest films of the year, all set for its release on Eid. While the audience is already hooked after watching its action-packed teaser, the songs are further building excitement.

After ‘Zohra Jabeen’ and ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, the makers released a teaser of ‘Sikandar Naache’ on Monday.

This song promises to set the stage on fire with some cool and swag-worthy hook steps. It reunites superstar Salman, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer Ahmed Khan after the blockbuster ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ from ‘Kick’. Rashmika Mandanna’s charm sweeps all away in the latest song teaser of ‘Sikandar’, directed by A R Murugadoss. The grand setup and the massive crowd of dancers flew from Turkey, especially for this song.