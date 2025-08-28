Campus tales for Raj Chakraborty

Filmmaker-turned-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty has officially announced his next Bengali film, ‘Hok Kolorob’, slated for release on January 23, 2026. While the title echoes the 2015 student protest movement at Jadavpur University, Raj clarified that his film bears no link to that agitation.

The story delves into campus politics and features an ensemble cast including Saswata Chatterjee, Rohan Bhattacharya, Om, John Bhattacharya and more. Backed by his actress-wife Subhashree Ganguly as producer, the project went on floors this Thursday.

Raj, known for sparking conversations with his 2013 political thriller ‘Proloy’ and later winning hearts with his web series ‘Abar Proloy’, is once again set to explore the intersection of politics and storytelling on screen.