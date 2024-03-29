Camila Cabello believes ‘artistry’ is more important than ‘songs’

Popstar Camila Cabello very recently talked about how she has adopted a new approach to her music ahead of releasing her new album christened ‘C, XOXO’.

Cabello told Zane Lowe on ‘Apple Music 1’, “I’ve always been just like a song-based artist. I heard Charli (XCX) say the other day, ‘It’s like artistry is more important than songs’. I always had the opposite mentality. I was always like, ‘Everything is about the song’. That was everything for me. It was just isolated from the name, who did it or whatever. It was just about how this four-minute, whatever, three-minute piece of music sounds.”

She feels that she’s evolved as an artist in recent years and her evolution is reflected in her new album.

“I feel like in this process, what you’re hearing is kind of an undiluted version of my creative process now.”

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker further added, “I think before and I love working with co-writers and I think it’s really fun.”