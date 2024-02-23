Camila Cabello admits feeling ‘kind of lonely’ adjusting to life after breakup

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello experienced the break-up blues. She confessed that she has felt ‘kind of lonely’ as she gets used to life after her breakup.

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker split from her ex, Shawn Mendes, in 2021. However, they patched up as they briefly rekindled their romance last spring, reported ‘Female First UK’.

Camila very recently poured her emotions into her new music as she finds herself ‘wrestling’ with her feelings.

While stopping short of confirming whether or not the new songs are about her relationship with Shawn, she told ‘Puss Puss’ magazine: “It’s me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old who I really felt I was in love with this person.”

She further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “Now, I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one. There’s just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box. You can’t really say that it’s a sad song. You can’t really pin it down.”

“It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and my kind of being really present with a particular feeling and exploring it. I feel like a lot of the songs on the album are that,” she added.

Camila and Shawn got into a relationship in 2019 but parted ways in 2021 and even though they were thought to have gotten back together after being spotted at Coachella in April.