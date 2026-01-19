Budget of 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' is less than the catering cost of 'Dhurandhar': Vir Das

Vir Das-starrer ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ brings the lighter version of spy movies in the era of films like ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘War 2’ and more. The Aamir Khan-backed movie not only has a lighter narrative but also has a lower budget. And Vir Das recently quipped about how much it cost to make the film as compared to ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Ikkis’.

In an interview with NDTV, Vir Das expressed that ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ is not just an ‘offbeat’ film but also ‘off-budget’. During the conversation, the actor was asked about his film competing with big-budget movies like 'Dhurandhar' and 'Ikkis'. To which he answered, "Happy Patel is an offbeat film. It's an off-budget film, too. My whole film cost less than the catering budget of these films ('Dhurandhar' and 'Ikkis')."

In the same interview, Vir Das was asked about Imran Khan’s special appearance in the film. The actor shared that he promised to showcase Imran Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. He said, “I promise I don’t think anyone has seen Imran do action-action before. This might be one of the funniest action sequences that you've seen Imran in. I call it ‘aadmi sexy’. Imran is an ‘aadmi sexy’ in this,” Das said about the actor, who returned to the big screen after 10 years.

Vir Das has directed the movie along with Kavi Shastri. He has also co-written the film with Amogh Randive. It features Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. The film has cameos by Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Meiyang Chang, Ash King and Sanjeev Kapoor. The film had earned Rs 4.5 crore at the box office by its first Sunday. It was released in the theatres on January 16.