BTS lands seventh on ‘Billboard 200 No. 1’ with ‘Arirang’

BTS has claimed their seventh No. 1 album on the ‘Billboard 200’ with ‘Arirang’, their first full group project in nearly four years since completing mandatory military service. The album opened with 641,000 equivalent album units earned in its first tracking week, the largest opening week for an album by a group since Billboard began measuring by equivalent album units in December 2014. The debut cements what many had already suspected since the album’s release on March 20: that the group’s return from a year-long hiatus, one defined by solo careers and mandatory service, had done nothing to diminish their grip on the global music market.

The numbers behind the debut are staggering across every metric. Of Arirang’s 641,000 equivalent album units, pure album sales comprise 532,000, the group’s biggest sales week ever, while streaming equivalent album units comprise 95,000, equaling 99.10 million on-demand official streams, also BTS’ biggest streaming week ever for an album.

Physical sales drove much of the performance chart, according to a report by ‘Billboard’. Arirang’s first-week sales were largely powered by physical copies, with vinyl sales accounting for 208,000, BTS’ best sales week on vinyl and the largest by a group in the modern era since ‘Luminate’ began electronically tracking sales in 1991. It is also the sixth-largest vinyl sales week for an album in the modern era, with Taylor Swift holding the top five spots. The album was made available in 17 vinyl variants and nine CD editions, all featuring the same track list, along with collectable items including photocards, stickers, and posters.

Streaming metrics reinforce the scale of the debut. Across its first seven days, ‘Arirang’ generated over 545 million streams on ‘Spotify’, delivering the biggest debut week of 2026 and the eighth largest in the platform’s history. Opening day numbers were equally strong, with over 110 million streams logged on March 20, marking the biggest single-day total for a K-pop album.

The fifth studio album also topped the ‘UK Official Albums Chart’, sweeping both the UK and US album charts, widely regarded as the world’s two most important music charts.

The 14-track album was produced under the direction of HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk. ‘Arirang’ explores BTS’s identity as a group that began in Korea and the universal emotions its members have encountered throughout their lives. The lead single ‘SWIM’ is described as an upbeat alternative pop track about navigating life’s challenges, with lyrics co-written by RM.

‘Arirang’ is BTS’ seventh No. 1 on the ‘Billboard 200’, joining a list that includes ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ and ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ (both 2018), ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ (both 2020), BE (2020) and the anthology album ‘Proof’ (2022).

The BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ is set to commence on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, before heading to the United States starting April 25 in Tampa, Florida, with the tour concluding on September 6 in Inglewood, California.