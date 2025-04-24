BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK Rosé, Kendrick Lamar grab AMA 2025 nominations

The full list of ‘American Music Awards 2025’ has been released and while some of the entries were expected, there were also some big surprises and major snubs. Kendrick Lamar and his winning streak continue with his album ‘GNX’ - from his Super Bowl halftime performance to leading the Grammys, ‘Billboard’ and now topping the AMAs with 10 nominations. He’s followed by Post Malone with eight, surprisingly ahead of his ‘Fortnight’ collaborator Taylor Swift, who managed to clinch just six nominations.

K-pop acts and artistes also made their way to the list, with BTS members Park Jimin, Kim Namjoon and BLACKPINK’s Rosé standing out among others. The 51st annual American Music Awards will be hosted by none other than Jennifer Lopez, scheduled for May 26, 2025.

For Lamar, 2025 could turn out to be a golden year - one where he might actually tie legends like Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMA wins in a single year if he takes home trophies in the eight categories he’s nominated in. Out of his 10 total nominations, he’s up for American Music Awards ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’ for ‘GNX’ and ‘Song of the Year for Not Like Us’ (the diss track aimed at Drake). Kendrick also locked in three out of the five spots in the ‘Favourite Hip-Hop Song’ category, with ‘Like That’ (with ‘Future’ and ‘Metro Boomin’), ‘Not Like Us’ and Luther (with SZA).

Coming in second place is Post Malone, who clinched eight nominations this year. He’s nominated for ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’ for ‘F-1 Trillion’ and ‘Song of the Year’ for ‘I Had Some Help’ (his country collaboration with Morgan Wallen). He has already won in both the rap/hip-hop and pop/rock categories in the past. But this time, he’s also nominated in three country categories. He also has chances of winning ‘Collaboration of the Year’ one for ‘I Had Some Help’ and another for ‘Fortnight’, his surprise team-up with Taylor Swift.

Billie Eilish, who released her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, her third album clinched seven nods, including for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favourite Touring Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Pop Song. She tied with Chappell Roan and Shaboozey. Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA all stand with six nominations each.

This time, only ‘ATEEZ’ and ‘Stray Kids’ have been nominated as groups. Most of the others made the list as solo acts after launching their individual careers - including BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who scored not one but two nods for ‘Collaboration of the Year’ and ‘Favourite K-pop Artist’. ATEEZ, BTS’ Jimin, RM and Stray Kids are all nominated in the ‘Favourite K-pop’ category this year.